Ryan Reynolds had plans for the universes of “Deadpool” and “Bambi” to crossover.

Reynolds, 44, revealed that he pitched a short film to the House of Mouse involving the Merc with a Mouth and Disney’s klutzy fawn. Unfortunately, the Vancouver-born actor and the American conglomerate were not on the same page.

“I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom,” Reynolds told IGN. “But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan. He’s not interrogating – he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney… and of course, Disney was like, ‘well, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.'”

While Reynolds and Disney were not on the same page about a Deadpool and Bambi crossover, Reynolds was able to clear a crossover with the “Thor” character Korg, portrayed by Taikia Waititi.

“Then we came back to them – we wrote the Deadpool-Korg piece… and we sent it to them, and they said, ‘yes!’,” Reynolds continued. “So, my next call was to Taik aand Taika was in. He’s also in ‘Free Guy’ so it wasn’t that hard… Taika’s an actual genius so I was thrilled to collaborate with him as this kind of character.”

The crossover marked the first time Deadpool crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the third “Deadpool” movie will have an R-rating.