The first look at “Y: The Last Man” is finally here.

A brand new trailer for the highly anticipated series dropped Thursday and gives viewers a look at what the planet would look like if it got wiped out by a plague.

“Y: The Last Man” is based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and tells the story of the post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey.

The series will also follow the survivors as they struggle to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Diane Lane stars as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville.

“Y: The Last Man” premieres Sept. 13.