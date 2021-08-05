Welcome to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ home.

Akins invites you into the couple’s Nashville home in a new magazine feature. The family took inspiration from their grandparents with a modern twist to design a house that truly feels like a home.

RELATED: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Sell Their Mountain Home For $3.1 Million

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ home. Photo: Paige Rumore — Photo: Paige Rumore

“I really wanted it to feel like our grandparents’ homes,” Akins dishes to House Beautiful for the publications August/Sept 2021 issue. “Their homes — and the memories made in them — are what inspired us to build a home for our family and friends.”

“There are already stains on the carpets, markers on the walls, fingernail polish spilled on the wood floors, but it is a real and happy home,” she adds of the “perfectly imperfect” parts of her home. “I love how much love it holds.”

Home design maestro April Tomlin details how she constructed the home’s layout.

RELATED: Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s New Orleans Mansion Being Investigated

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ home. Photo: Paige Rumore — Photo: Paige Rumore

“There’s not a lot of unused open space,” Tomlin shares. “Every wall has a chair or a painting—we had to overdecorate the space to give it that intimacy.”

The August/Sept. 2021 issue of House Beautiful is available on newsstands starting August 10.