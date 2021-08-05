We all know Cardi B can rap, but she can perform rhythmic gymnastics too.

In a new episode of Messenger’s “Cardi Tries” the rapper, 28, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Offset, tried her hand at the sport with “Insecure” actress Amanda Seales.

Stasya Generalova, who’s a member of the United States’ rhythmic gymnastics national team, also joined in on the fun as their coach.

According to Cardi, her daughter Kulture, 3, is interested in trying out the sport so she decided to give it a go first.

“I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I’m gonna make sure my daughter can do,” Cardi says in the clip. “Now that she turned 3, I’m gonna put her in gymnastics class. I just want her to be really flexible because being flexible always takes you a long way with everything.”

She later added, “I watch these Olympic gymnasts and I think that gymnastics would be a good sport for my daughter,” she said.