Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo cause all sorts of mayhem in Open Road Films’ new trailer for “Copshop”.

A new trailer for the action thriller premiered on Thursday ahead of the movie’s theatrical release next month. “Copshop” is set in a small-town police station that becomes the battleground between a hitman, a rookie cop and a con artist.

RELATED: First ‘He’s All That’ Trailer Starring Addison Rae Is Here

“Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station,” a synopsis explains. “But jail can’t protect Murretto for long.”

“Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission,” the explainer concludes. “When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.”

RELATED: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Causes Mayhem In ‘KATE’ Trailer

Butler, Grillo and Louder star alongside Tob Huss, Ryan O’Nan and Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau. The movie is directed by Joe Camahan (“Smokin’ Aces”).

“Copshop” premieres Sept. 17 in movie theatres.