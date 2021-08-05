There are a lot of things to love about Blake Lively, but Ryan Reynolds has one in particular.

Appearing on Jess Cagle’s show on SiriusXM, the “Free Guy” star was asked by a fan, what is the best part about being married to Lively?

“I write on a lot of my movies,” Reynolds began. “It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not. There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake, that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and go ‘what about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘that’s incredible.’”

He continued, “And you know, it’s funny. I don’t know. Maybe it’s cause there’s inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times ‘she wrote that, Blake like wrote that not me. That was, that was, that was her,’ and it’s like, they still later on repeat the story as if I wrote it. So she’s a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person … She’s helped me so much in ‘Deadpool’, all kinds of movies that have been big successes. She’s always got a lot of bricks in that wall.”

Reynolds was also asked about Taylor Swift, who put the names of his and Lively’s children into a number of songs from her 2020 album Folklore.

“The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly and she’s, she’s very sensitive to any of that stuff,” he said. “And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honour. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Asked if his kids new about the songs ahead of time, Reynolds revealed, “We surprised them with it. They didn’t know. They had no idea. We don’t tell them anything, we find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”

Of course, the subject of Reynolds’ ongoing feud with Hugh Jackman also came up.

“This year I had this great shot that I was going to send him. I was going to send him like a sushi platter, but the whole thing was just made out of old Band-Aids,” Reynolds said.