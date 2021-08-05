The minds behind “The New York Times: Framing Britney Spears” insist that they are on Team Britney even if the singer doesn’t always see it that way.

Director Samantha Stark and senior story editor Liz Day are among those responsible for propelling the #FreeBritney movement into the stratosphere amid her ongoing conservatorship struggles. On July 17, Spears wrote on Instagram that she “didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past.”

“While we were making the film, we talked a lot about re-traumatizing Britney and her family by showing these moments,” Stark told The Hollywood Reporter. “Part of the reason it’s called ‘Framing Britney Spears’ is there are these still-photo frames that were humiliating to her.

“We felt like we had to put some of them in because we wanted people to have more context. We always tried to have her talk back to [the paparazzi] if we could. She 100 percent deserves to be mad that we’re still looking at those photos, because it’s ridiculous that we’re still looking at them, and they shouldn’t have been there in the first place. I totally understand where she’s coming from.”

Stark also touched on the public response to “Framing Britney Spears”.

“The most surprising element is people realizing that they were wrong to judge Britney and [are now] believing her,” Stark shared. “I do think that the misogyny that we showcased in the documentary is connected to where she is today. It has been easy for people to make fun of Britney, and that made it easy for there to be this silence around the conservatorship.

“At our first meeting together, we agreed we would never make fun of Britney Spears, and we all took that to heart,” she continued. “It’s been incredible that it feels like now the world is also taking that to heart.”

The creators also touched on how the story unfolded in real-time.

“I think Britney is not a victim, not a small person,” Stark said. “I think she would have come forward and said this without the documentary. But I hope the documentary showed her that people believed her, because it did spark a lot of people around the world to come out and support her.”

“Shortly after we started, her court-appointed counsel started filing these big bombshells in the conservatorship case saying she wants more transparency, she wants her dad out,” Day chimed in. “We were lucky to be there at that moment to capture that unfolding.”

Finally, Day commented on the Primetime Emmy Awards nomination “Framing Britney Spears” received for Outstanding Documentary Special.

“We’re incredibly honored,” Day began. ‘But also, it’s not about us. This is about the story. We’re very much committed to continuing to follow this conservatorship battle as it is heating up and continuing to develop faster than ever. We try through follow-up articles to be a beacon of information for the public to stay abreast of what’s going on with Britney’s case.”