Forbes just released their annual list of Richest Self-Made Women, and for the first time ever, Dolly Parton was included.

According to the outlet, the country music icon, 75, made $350 million.

In their announcement, Forbes noted, “In a year when most of the music industry slowed down, the country singer and co-owner of amusement park Dollywood was busier than ever: She wrote a song inspired by her experience during the pandemic, released her first holiday album in 30 years and starred in a Netflix film, ‘Christmas On The Square’.”

They added, “Arguably her most important contribution: a $1 million donation that helped fund Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine research.”

Of Dollywood, which she cofounded 1986, is the biggest ticketed tourist attraction in the Tenessee and accounts for nearly 4,000 jobs, making it the largest employer in the community.

Forbes also noted that Parton’s musical catalogue alone “makes up a third” of her wealth at $150M.

Parton also signed a deal with IMG Models in 2019.