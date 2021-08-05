Even Trace Adkins did not get the invitation to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in an ultra-private ceremony on July 3. The wedding took place at a private chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and the only celebrity in attendance was “The Voice” host Carson Daily, who officiated the ceremony. Even Adkins, a good friend of Shelton’s who was informed about the wedding in advance, didn’t make the list.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals If He And Gwen Stefani Have Gone On A Honeymoon

“Oh, yeah. He told me,” Adkins said in a recent phone interview with The Boot. “I mean, he didn’t invite anybody to the wedding.”

“I probably wouldn’t want to come, anyway, because I didn’t want to witness that woman throw her life away like that,” Adkins added in a teasing deadpan. “So, I didn’t wanna go, anyway… I’m sure a lot of people had some choice words for him.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton Details Writing Process For That Romantic Song

Shelton previously told Storme Warren of “The Highway” on SiriusXM how some of his friends reacted to the secret wedding.

“So I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since,” Shelton confessed. “It’s, ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read, y’all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?.. Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it.”