Despite its network cancellation, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is getting a holiday movie.

On Wednesday, The Wrap got official confirmation that Lionsgate Television and the Roku Channel are set to air the holiday movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”, based on the musical series, with cast members Jane Levy and Skylar Astin returning.

The movie will pick up where season 2 left off, with series creator Austin Winsberg set to write the film and pilot director Richard Spencer helming the project.

Also returning from the original cast are stars Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

The film will air later this year, in time for the holidays, with the show’s original run set to debut on the Roku Channel this fall.

“‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on the Roku Channel this holiday.”

Winsberg added, “I am so extremely grateful to the Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere.”

NBC cancelled the series after just two seasons. While the network explored moving it to their brand new streaming service Peacock, it went nowhere after they couldn’t come to terms, according to the Hollywood Reporter,

“After an unusual event, whip-smart computer coder Zoey Clarke magically begins to hear people’s innermost wants and desires through popular songs,” reads “Zoey’s” official tagline. “Suddenly, strangers, friends, co-workers and family are unknowingly singing their feelings — just to her.”

Roku Channel is focusing on more original content and recently released “The Demi Lovato Show”.