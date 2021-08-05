Click to share this via email

Despite its network cancellation, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is getting a holiday movie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Television and the Roku Channel are currently negotiating a deal with plans to release a holiday movie based on the musical series. Cast negotiations are still in the works.

NBC cancelled the series, which starred Jane Levy and Skylar Austin, after just two seasons. While the network explored moving it to their brand new streaming service Peacock, it went nowhere after they couldn’t come to terms.

“After an unusual event, whip-smart computer coder Zoey Clarke magically begins to hear people’s innermost wants and desires through popular songs,” reads “Zoey’s” official tagline. “Suddenly, strangers, friends, co-workers and family are unknowingly singing their feelings — just to her.”

Alex Newell, Felix Mallard, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher and more also star.

Roku Channel is focusing on more original content and recently released “The Demi Lovato Show”.