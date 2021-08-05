Lourdes Leon is opening up about living in the spotlight beside her superstar mom, Madonna.

In a new interview with Vogue, the 24-year-old model and dancer revealed there are extra pressures as the daughter of an icon.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she told the mag while revealing she paid for college herself and lives on her own in Bushwick.

So for now, Leon focuses on her love of dancing.

“A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way,” she said. “You’re using your body to define the space around you—to change it.”

Adding, “That’s a very naked form of expression.”

Leon also slammed critics of her decision to not shave her armpits, “Yeah, come at me, bro.”