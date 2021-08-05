LeVar Burton is happy to be a part of the “Jeopardy!” family.

While rumours are circulating that “Jeopardy!”‘s executive producer Mike Richards is set to take over as full-time host following the death of Alex Trebek, Burton, who has been the fan favourite to take over the role, says he’s just honoured to be part of the experience.

Talking to Twitter, the “Reading Rainbow” icon, 64, seemingly responded to the reports, writing, “I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won.”

Adding, “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

Variety recently shared a report, revealing Richards is in advanced negotiations to become the host after he had guest-hosted earlier this year. But no new host has been confirmed.

Burton, Richards, Aaron Rodgers, Savannah Guthrie and more guest-hosted the beloved game show after Trebek died last year.

The icon died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.