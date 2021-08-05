Miranda Lambert is opening up about being a vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

The country superstar, 37, chatted with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos and chatted about feeling inspired by her brother, Luke, and his husband to not only make her first-ever dance remix on “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” monumental but to also step up and use her platform to call for greater acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Enlists Brother Luke Lambert For ‘Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix’) Music Video

“I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn. I am always sensitive, I always call my brother because I want to make sure I say the right things,” Lambert said. “I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh. I speak up about things I care about! If I can be a part of this change in any way… I always want to do that.”

On her brother’s coming out, she said, “For a family, you all go through that together, you support in whatever way you can. It is a journey. We have come a long way from him struggling and figuring that out to now being in this video with me. It’s been a really cool sibling bonding for us, and for our family. It’s not an easy road all of the time, so this whole process of being with Luke and all of his friends, they come to my shows and they teach me a lot. More importantly, it is being with great people and loving them, no matter what shape, size, colour, or anything!”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says Goodbye To Beloved Dog Jessi: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

She added, “I just think they should be equal, it shouldn’t even be a question. I never get into any kind of politics, but this to me is not political, it’s about people loving each other and supporting each other, and that has nothing to do with anything but your heart. I am full on ‘y’all do y’all!”

For the “Tequila Does” music video, Lambert enlisted her brother Luke, his husband and her own husband Brendan McLoughlin to appear.

Watch Lambert’s full interview with GLAAD above.