Clint Eastwood is just as talented as always.

The iconic actor, 91, stars in and directs the first trailer for “Cry Macho” as Mike Milo, a washed-up, ex-rodeo star and horse breeder.

Eastwood’s Mike agrees to cross the border into Mexico to bring his former boss’ son Rafo (Eduardo Minett) back home. As they head on the road, the two form an unlikely friendship as they encounter challenges.

“This macho thing is overrated,” Mike tells Rafo. “Just people trying to be macho to show that they’ve got grit. That’s about all they end up with.”

Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola and Horacio Garcia-Rojas also star.

“It’s about a man who has been through some hard times in his life and then unexpectedly another challenge is brought to the foreground,” Eastwood previously told EW. “He would normally never do it but he is a man of his word. He follows through. And it starts his life over again.”

“Cry Macho” is in theatres and on HBO Max on Sept. 17.