There were some things that didn’t make the final cut of Wednesday’s “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”.

According to Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne got into a screaming match with a producer.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Reacts To Being A ‘Jeopardy!’ Question

“Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story. “Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f**king Bravo. 😂😂😂.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @lisarinna/Instagram

Then anticipating the backlash, she added, “I’ll get in trouble for this in ….5, 4, 3, 2, 1.”

A source told People that Jayne had a conversation about her ex husband Tom Girardi off camera and then was upset that it was brought back up during filming.

“It was a private conversation that was picked up by production on the mics and then Garcelle, who was not present for the conversation, proceeded to ask Erika about it,” the source said. “So of course Erika was upset. The editing was unfair and inaccurate.”

RELATED: Erika Jayne Accused Of Conspiring To Conceal Assets, Owing $25 Million To Tom Girardi’s Law Firm

What fans did see was Janye arguing with Garcelle Beauvais for revealing a “private moment” with her ex.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in late 2020. Their names have been in the headlines since, involved in a number of lawsuits.