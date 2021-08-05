Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly in the rap circle.

Following DaBaby’s comments about HIV/AIDS and gay people, Tina Snow said it is time for “acceptance of every human.”

“It is about time,” Megan told People. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

After DaBaby’s comments, a number of companies and festivals dropped him, including Lollapalooza which Megan did perform at.

“The crowd was incredible and had such great energy,” Megan continued. “I love being back on stage and seeing my hotties in the audience having the best time.”

She also teased her next project saying it “will be a complete shock and complete surprise.”

“I am just creating things that feel good to me right now,” she added.

DaBaby has since apologized twice for his misinformed comments and claimed that he wants to learn. Miley Cyrus, along with a number of organizations, have reached out and offered to transform him from “an adversary to an advocate.”