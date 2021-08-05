Mandy Moore is opening up about her breastfeeding journey. Moore took to Instagram Thursday in celebration of National Breastfeeding Week to detail the “beautiful and messy” experience she’s had breastfeeding her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s son, August.

“Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever,” the “This Is Us” star shared alongside a slideshow of photos of her breastfeeding her baby boy at home and on the hit NBC show’s set.

She continued, “It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy. #nationalbreastfeedingweek.”

This isn’t the first time Moore has given a glimpse at her breastfeeding journey with Gus. In May, the new mom shared a photo of her in makeup to play the older version of her character, Rebecca Pearson, to share that she had finished filming the fifth season of “This Is Us”.

“That’s a wrap from season 5, now I’m just feeding my child,” she said, smiling while breastfeeding. Gus’ tiny hand can be seen reaching up toward his mother’s face.

“I hope he’s not going to need therapy for this later,” she joked.

The 37-year-old actress gave birth to August in February. Moore posted a picture of her son on Instagram shortly after, sharing that she gave birth on her actual due date.

“Gus is here 💙💙💙💙,” she wrote. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T.”

She later shared a picture of herself eating soup on her Instagram Story, writing, “Living that postpartum life …”

Moore announced she was pregnant in September. In the stunning black-and-white shots, Moore and Goldsmith are all smiles as he rests his hand on her growing belly.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙,” the “This Is Us” actress captioned the pics.

Moore and Goldsmith have been married since November 2018.

