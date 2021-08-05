Kaley Cuoco has a new hobby.

The “Flight Attendant” star is on the set of “Meet Cute” with Pete Davidson, who she has taken a liking to tease.

In a series on Instagram Stories, Cuoco documented bugging the “Saturday Night Live” star while he tries to learn his lines.

pete with kaley last night! (via kaleycuoco insta stories) pic.twitter.com/KSkUCacsaz — pete davidson updates (@davidsonpics) August 5, 2021

“Annoying Peter while he’s studying has become my favourite pastime,” Cuoco wrote as she sang “Higher Love” in the background.

“He also hates my music choices which makes things even more fun,” she captioned a second post which Davidson tells the camera it is a “really late night, really late night, just working on my [lines].” She then once again jumped in with Eric Church’s “Drink In My Hand”.

Instagram Story. Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Instagram Story. Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

A few minutes later, Cuoco pulled out the big guns with “Frozen”‘s “Let It Go” which she played “300 times.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

The premise of “Meet Cute” is “What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?”

The synopsis reads, “When a woman finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to keep travelling back in time 24 hours to make her previous night’s date perfect.”