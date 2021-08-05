Click to share this via email

The new era of The Weeknd is here.

After saying goodbye to the days of After Hours, The Weeknd has released his new single “Take My Breath”.

“The dawn is finally upon us,” the Canadian singer teased in multiple messages on social media.

THE DAWN IS FINALLY UPON US – NEW SINGLE/VIDEO TONIGHT ! pic.twitter.com/DTbW88fGLv — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 5, 2021

Forgive Me Father For I Have Synthed.

We’re back with the first episode of the new season of Memento Mori on @AppleMusic . It starts tonight right after the Kanye album livestream event. THE DAWN IS UPON ! pic.twitter.com/dgE6VV0ujj — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 6, 2021

First snippets of “Take My Breath” were heard in an NBC commercial highlighting the track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu and Gabby Thomas at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Weeknd previously teased what his upcoming album would be like while talking with Variety.

“If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming,” he said.

Just before releasing “Take My Breath”, his rumoured collab with Kanye West and Lil Baby also debuted during Kanye’s Donda listening party.