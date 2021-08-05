Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shawn Mendes is showing off what he’s made of.

The Canadian heartthrob is currently in Mallorca, Spain with Camila Cabello where he shared some fun in the sun.

In photos taken by friend and influencer Sylvie Stile Konner, Mendes’ abs are on full display as he poses in red striped swimshorts in the water.

RELATED: Camila Cabello’s Farting Video Gets A Reaction From Shawn Mendes

“Drop the workout routine,” Fletcher commented, while Benny Blanco said, “this turns me on.”

Clearly enjoying all that Spain has to offer, Mendes posted another video of himself sitting in the sand as the sun set, just strumming peacefully away on his guitar.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Admits Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ ‘Handsomeness’ Can Be ‘Intimidating’

Meanwhile, Cabello shared her own view of the beach as she danced around and sang her new single “Don’t Go Yet”.