For Kacey Musgraves, her album Golden Hour has a whole new meaning after her divorce.

While she never names her ex-husband Ruston Kelly, who inspired much of the album, Musgraves told Crack Magazine that she is having a hard time knowing she is “always going to have to sing Golden Hour for the rest of my life.”

“I could choose to be an asshole to my fans and not sing it, but I don’t wanna do that to people who come dying to hear a song that they love,” she said. “It’s about finding a balance between giving someone the show that they want and respecting my heart too… and what I’m handling.”

“I may have to disassociate a little bit when I’m singing the Golden Hour stuff,” Musgraves added, saying she will “find new meaning in those songs” and knows “the magic and the feelings of that time don’t have to die with that relationship.”

Luckily, the Grammy winner is working on a new album.

Musgraves said thanks to listening to Bach’s “Mass in B Minor” it hit her what she needed to do, “I opened my eyes like, ‘Tragedy – I’ve been through a f**king tragedy!’”

“My last album is what people know me for,” she said. “They see me as this starry-eyed, rose-coloured glasses kinda girl; the Golden Hour girl. Well, here I come with a post-divorce album, bursting the f**king bubble.”