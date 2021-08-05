Lindsie Chrisley has some thoughts about her estranged dad, Todd Chrisley’s, comments about her divorce.

Lindsie announced in July that she and husband Will Campbell would be ending their 9 year marriage.

RELATED: Todd And Julie Chrisley Respond To Racist Attacks On Granddaughter Chloe In New ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview

“I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less,” Todd wrote on his Instagram shortly after her announcement. “I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries’s to harm you or your reputation.”

During Lindsie’s Thursday episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, she responded to her dad.

Reading from a prepared statement, she said, “As you all know, I shared that I was going through a divorce and this has been something that has weighed heavily on me and my emotional state for some time now and it has been very, very freeing to be able to share that.”

“We all know that social media is so scary and it can make hard situations in life so much harder,” she continued. “Along with processing sharing something that is so personal with the world, it was brought to my attention that there was a post made by my dad on Instagram.”



RELATED: Todd Chrisley Defends Daughter Savannah Chrisley From Internet Trolls

She explained that she is “blocked” by Todd, so she can’t actually see what he wrote.

“I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we’ve talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement,” she said. “I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers.”

Lindsie also added that her and Todd’s legal teams are in contact so she has “reached out privately.”