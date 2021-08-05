Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021

After finally finishing “Donda”, Kanye West held his livestream event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia where he has been living.

In a smooth move, the stadium offered up Pfizer vaccines to those in attendance.

We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/eDPEdgy29b — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 6, 2021

The Apple Music livestream featured a minimal set of a bed, possibly the same one from his small room at the stadium. Many of the songs played last time were re-played, with Young Thug and Kid Cudi joining a song called “Remote”. New songs also included Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

THE WEEKND x LIL BABY x KANYE WEST 🐐🐐🐐 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/X0KNTIzcEr — All Music Releases (@all_releases) August 6, 2021

Nah I’m trying to be in the pit with THEM 🔥 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/CSWzFYTVAl — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) August 6, 2021

DON TOLIVER X KANYE WEST (contiene vocales de Kid Cudi) #DONDA pic.twitter.com/05L9Fl4CvN — All Music Releases (@all_releases) August 6, 2021

Kanye West currently pic.twitter.com/C7OeCiIrMC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 6, 2021

Once again, Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian and all of their four kids were at the event to support him.

The family was dressed in head to toe Balenciaga, with Kardashian teasing her outfit of a balaclava.

“I’m losing my family,” Kanye told the crowd, just as he did at the late July listening party.

The current release date for “Donda” on iTunes is set for Aug. 9 with a pre-order available, but with Kanye’s history of never releasing things when he says, that date isn’t firm. And with his website also having no date (but it does have new merch), don’t hold your breath.