Nicki Minaj doesn’t agree with some comments Jessie J recently made about their hit song “Bang Bang”.

Jessie was speaking to Glamour about some of her huge singles, when she got to the 2014 track, which also featured Ariana Grande.

The “I Want Love” star claimed Minaj heard the song and asked to be a part of it.

She told the mag, “‘Bang Bang’ was a song that already existed. I didn’t write ‘Bang Bang’. Max Martin wrote ‘Bang Bang’, and Ariana had been played it, I’d been played it, and we both loved it.

“We just said, ‘Why don’t we both do it?’ So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this.’

“We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it. I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the f**k did I land this?’ I literally felt like I’d won a competition.”

However, Minaj’s version of events were somewhat different.

She posted on Twitter: “Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2 get on it. The label asked me 2 get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song?

“chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop… LoveU [sic].”

Minaj later responded to a social media user, sharing:

Chi😂😂😂 but the worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on “like a dude” & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it. I was doing promo in the UK & heard it on the radio. My artist Parker co wrote it. I would’ve gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice 🥺 https://t.co/ORRqE4Z1pN — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021

ET Canada has contacted Jessie J’s rep for comment.