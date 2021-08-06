Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are among those on the “Vogue 25″ list celebrating the women shaping 2021 and beyond.

The prestigious list recognizes the progression of women in work, culture and society, with the magazine writing of the Duchess of Cambridge: “At an indefinable point in the past few years, the erstwhile Kate Middleton has quietly evolved into a queen-in-waiting.

“With the flashier end of royal duties largely on hold during lockdown, it was her charity work rather than her fashion choices that pulled the majority of headlines.

“She used the pandemic to launch major campaigns around early-years development and continue her work trying to lift the stigma around discussing mental health, as well as supporting those living with childhood trauma. The result? A stealthy rise to ranking among the most popular members of The Firm.”

Vogue adds of the Duchess of Sussex: “Yet again, it seems no woman has been more talked about on these shores in the past 12 months than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“Now living in California, after stepping back from life as a working royal (and post that interview), her sights are firmly set on making positive waves in public life. In addition to her extensive philanthropy work, she inked Netflix and Spotify deals and authored a children’s book, all with a shared goal of promoting equality. What will she do next?”

The likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Winslet and FKA Twigs are also included on the list, with the magazine mentioning Twigs’ powerful comments on domestic abuse over the past year.

Phoebe Dynevor. Credit: Paul Wetherell

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who turned 80 in April, hairstylist Charlotte Mensah and Kate Bingham, who heads up the U.K. Vaccine Taskforce, are also on the list.

Charlotte Mensah. Credit: Paul Wetherell

Kate Bingham. Credit: Paul Wetherell

Vivienne Westwood. Credit: Paul Wetherell

See the full “The Vogue 25″ list in the September issue of British Vogue on sale Friday, August 6.