The Westboro Baptist Church just got a taste of the Foo Fighters fun side.

Ahead of a concert in Kansas Thursday night, the infamous religious group picketed the band, and Grohl and his bandmates decided to troll them in return.

The band pulled up, standing atop a flatbed trick, dressed as their disco-loving alter egos The Dee Gees to bring some good vibes to the occasion.

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

Performing their cover of The Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing”, Grohl told the members of the church, “Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you.”

He continued, “I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

Grohl encouraged the protesters to join in and dance along, though it appears from a video posted to Twitter that they weren’t having any of it.

The Foo Fighters have trolled the Westboro Baptist Church in the past, including in 2011 when they responded to the homophobic group by playing a song called “Keep It Clean” with lyrics about “hot man muffins,” and again in 2015 when they rickrolled them with Rick Astley’s classic “Never Gonna Give You Up”.