Get ready to see a lot more of Aaron Carter.

The 33-year-old singer is set to take the stage, fully nude, in the Las Vegas show “Naked Boys Singing”.

Carter, who is openly bisexual, already has a NSFW presence on OnlyFans.

“I think the naked body is a beautiful thing,” he tells Variety. “We were all born naked. I love doing OnlyFans. I’ve been an OnlyFans model for over a year now, and people are very uplifting. They make you feel attractive and good about yourself. I love that social media platform more than any other platform. It’s not about the money. It’s about the fans.”

The 60-minute day musical revue, debuting Sept. 8 at the Jewel Box Theatre in Vegas, features an all-male cast performing in the nude.