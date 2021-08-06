Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face of Prada’s latest fragrance campaign, and fans couldn’t be happier about it.

The actor shared the Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean ad, which saw him take charge of a sailboat, earlier this week.

He posted alongside the clip: “I’m thrilled to partner with @prada for #PradaLunaRossaOcean – the new fragrance. Directed by the brilliant @JohanRenck, I got to captain an extreme sailboat (not really). Thank you Prada for having me aboard!”

Fans immediately gushed over the ad:

Jake Gyllenhaal we hail & pray, we are eternally grateful 🙏 — damita🐧🐜 #AaliyahIsComing (@afterwarmth) August 3, 2021

You made the right decision by having him as your spokesperson and spokesmodel. — Karen H New York (@Wahenie1) August 4, 2021

Because of you, I'm curious about the scent. — Antal Margarita Zoé (@antal_zoe) August 4, 2021

You have just nailed it@jacobgyllenhaal — Susmita Panja (@SusmitaPanja5) August 4, 2021

I think I may watch this again , Super Cool @Prada — Wilcox Metal Finishing (@FinishingWilcox) August 3, 2021

Let's see all the video…love the Jake evil face looking up drenched in water. #JakeGyllenhaal — Patty J (@pjact3) August 2, 2021

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Is A Big Fan Of ‘Great British Bake Off’ And Judge Prue Leith

This is Prada’s newest scent inspired by the Italian sailing team, Luna Rossa, owned by the Prada Group chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli.

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Back On ‘Donnie Darko’ 20 Years Later

Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair of the ad: “It’s about interacting with the forces of nature and how they’re overpowering.

“We can harness them, but they will win in the end,” he added.