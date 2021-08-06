Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face of Prada’s latest fragrance campaign, and fans couldn’t be happier about it.

The actor shared the Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean ad, which saw him take charge of a sailboat, earlier this week.

He posted alongside the clip: “I’m thrilled to partner with @prada for #PradaLunaRossaOcean – the new fragrance. Directed by the brilliant @JohanRenck, I got to captain an extreme sailboat (not really). Thank you Prada for having me aboard!”

Fans immediately gushed over the ad:

This is Prada’s newest scent inspired by the Italian sailing team, Luna Rossa, owned by the Prada Group chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli.

Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair of the ad: “It’s about interacting with the forces of nature and how they’re overpowering.

“We can harness them, but they will win in the end,” he added.