Fans of “Stranger Things” will have to wait just a little bit longer.

On Friday, Netflix released a brand new teaser for season 4 of the hit sci-fi series, confirming that the show won’t return until 2022.

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝs

The teaser is mostly comprised of footage from the show’s first three seasons, though a slew of images from the upcoming season is featured near the end.

A longer version of the teaser will air during NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage in the U.S., Deadline reports.

It’s been a long wait between seasons of the show, due to the pandemic. “Stranger Things 3” premiered on Netflix in July 2019, and the first teaser for the fourth season was released back in February 2020.