Diane Keaton appreciates a good man.

On Thursday, the “Annie Hall” star shared a video on her Instagram feed celebrating the “good men” she’s worked with over her long career.

In the video slideshow, Keaton sings a rendition of Rosemary Clooney’s “You’ll Never Now” over images of actors like Warren Beatty, Martin Short, Jude Law and more.

Among the men featured in the slideshow is Mel Gibson, which got some pushback from commenters on Keaton’s post.

“Mel Gibson is out for me,” one person wrote, while another added, “Mel Gibson? Really? He’s said some pretty disgusting and hurtful things. You might want to rethink that one.”

Gibson has garnered controversy over the years for making anti-semitic comments, including most recently allegations from Winona Ryder that he called her an “oven dodger.”

Keaton and Gibson worked together on the 1984 drama “Mrs. Soffel”.