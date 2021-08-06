One of the stars of “My 600-Lb. Life” has passed away.

Gina Marie Krasley died August 1 at the age of 30, according to an obituary posted online.

The posting reads, “Gina Marie Krasley (nee LeMehaute), 30 of Tuckerton, NJ passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday August 1st, 2021. Born in Galloway, NJ, Gina has been a lifelong resident of Ocean County, living in Forked River, Barnegat and Tuckerton for the last 6 years. Her greatest passion was dancing and she would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighbourhood growing up.

“She started the ‘dancing has no size limit’ Tiktok trend and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children,” it continued. “Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family.”

Krasley appeared on the reality show weighing over 600-pounds, though she she ended up leaving the show, suing its production company for alleged mistreatment.

According to the suit, Krasley claimed producers set up scenes in order to make her appear to be overeating.

On TikTok, she continued to document her weight loss journey for over 240,000 followers, though her account now appears to be private.

“She is survived by her loving mother Cathy Devereux of Tuckerton, NJ, wife of 6 years Elizabeth Krasley, sister Ali Samuels and husband Keith of Tuckerton, NJ, grandmother Stella Perullo of Brick, NJ, grandparents Michael and Annette Tubito of Barnegat, NJ and many aunts, uncles and cousins, her dog Bubba and her cat Daisy.”