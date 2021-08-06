Ed Sheeran played his upcoming album for a very special audience.

The singer, who recently dropped his latest single “Bad Habits”, welcomed a baby girl, Lyra, with his wife Cherry Seaborn in 2020.

Sheeran said during an interview on “Today” how he regularly plays the new LP for the little one.

“I did it just to work out which songs go where and how it flows,” he explained.

“She’s moving more now, she’s got a groove, she’s got a groove. I don’t know whether I am happy about the musical element, you know? I don’t know if I’d want her to get into the same industry as me but we’ll see.”

Sheeran added of how being a dad has changed him, “I think, you know, that it’s such a massive life change having a kid.

“I’m less of a party boy. I’m a bit more, you know, bed is like 9 o’clock now because I have to get up at whatever time to hang out with my daughter. But yeah… I prefer this life.”

The musician then made an exciting announcement on the show, revealing he’d be kicking off the 2021 NFL season with a special concert.

Sheeran, who also revealed he has a couple of collaborations in the works with people he’s seen with all the time, shared, “I am playing the NFL Kickoff in Tampa Bay on September 9.

“And yeah, I’m really excited. First time I’ve done anything really musically for the NFL, and I’m a big fan.”

He added, “It’s a big moment for me. I’ve never done anything really with the NFL.”

The 2021 Kickoff Experience is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida, starting at 12 p.m. EST.

Sheeran will perform at 7 p.m. EST, right before the kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.