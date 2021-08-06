The supersized new version of Taylor Swift’s most critically acclaimed album is almost here.
On Friday, after teasing fans with codes and ciphers, Swift announced the full 30-song track list for her upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version) release.
The re-recorded album, out Nov. 19, adds 13 new tracks to the album originally released in 2012.
Along with the re-recordings, Swift brought along some new and familiar faces to record with her, including Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.
Among the new tracks is “Run”, featuring Sheeran, which Swift says is the first song the two wrote together after meeting in 2012.
Swift has also included an epic 10-minute-long version of the beloved “All Too Well”.
Check out the full track list:
1. State of Grace
2. Red
3. Treacherous
4. I Knew You Were Trouble
5. All Too Well
6. 22
7. I Almost Do
8. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
9. Stay Stay Stay
10. The Last Time (feat. Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol)
11. Holy Ground
12. Sad Beautiful Tragic
13. The Lucky One
14. Everything Has Changed (feat. Ed Sheeran)
15. Starlight
16. Begin Again
17. The Moment I Knew
18. Come Back…Be Here
19. Girl At Home
20. State of Grace (Acoustic Version)
21. Ronan
22. Better Man
23. Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
24. Babe
25. Message In A Bottle
26. I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton)
27. Forever Winter
28. Run (feat. Ed Sheeran)
29. The Very First Night
30. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)