The supersized new version of Taylor Swift’s most critically acclaimed album is almost here.

On Friday, after teasing fans with codes and ciphers, Swift announced the full 30-song track list for her upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version) release.

The re-recorded album, out Nov. 19, adds 13 new tracks to the album originally released in 2012.

Along with the re-recordings, Swift brought along some new and familiar faces to record with her, including Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.

Among the new tracks is “Run”, featuring Sheeran, which Swift says is the first song the two wrote together after meeting in 2012.

Swift has also included an epic 10-minute-long version of the beloved “All Too Well”.

Check out the full track list:

1. State of Grace

2. Red

3. Treacherous

4. I Knew You Were Trouble

5. All Too Well

6. 22

7. I Almost Do

8. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

9. Stay Stay Stay

10. The Last Time (feat. Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol)

11. Holy Ground

12. Sad Beautiful Tragic

13. The Lucky One

14. Everything Has Changed (feat. Ed Sheeran)

15. Starlight

16. Begin Again

17. The Moment I Knew

18. Come Back…Be Here

19. Girl At Home

20. State of Grace (Acoustic Version)

21. Ronan

22. Better Man

23. Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

24. Babe

25. Message In A Bottle

26. I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton)

27. Forever Winter

28. Run (feat. Ed Sheeran)

29. The Very First Night

30. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)