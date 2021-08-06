Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are on the mend after contracting COVID-19.

In a TikTok live stream, the country music icon, 66, revealed that she and her “CSI: Miami” actor boyfriend both fell ill from the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

“Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy,” she began in the clip. “It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good.”

Adding, “We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can.”

During her live stream, McEntire offered an update on her upcoming live shows.

“I have no idea what plans for next year are. You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now… and it’s all over the country… so we don’t have an idea,” she explained. “We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December, the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December, but we don’t know if that’s going to go.”

She continued, “We’re just gonna move forward, keep prayin’ that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe.”