Barbra Streisand discusses smoking pot on stage, Donald Trump, and more in a new interview with the “Just for Variety” podcast.

The singer, 79, who has been promoting her new album, Release Me 2, a collection of 10 recordings from her vault that have never been released, shares of lighting up a joint on stage: “One night I really did it onstage when I was doing the Forum concert in the 70s, it was part of my shtick.

“I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that’s why.”

When asked if she was or is a pot smoker, Streisand replies: “No, no. I tried it once and I didn’t like the way it made me feel. So I never did it again,” but admits she likes to drink beer with Chinese or Italian food.

Streisand is also asked about whether she’s hopeful after four years of Trump as U.S. president, to which she responds: “Disaster. Removing climate change facts from a website even? I mean, not being allowed to mention the phrase climate change. That was four years in a black hole. Unforgivable. Four years of people dying unnecessarily because they didn’t tell the truth. The truth is so important. Tell people the truth, they can deal with it.”

She adds of current president Joe Biden: “I love Biden. I love his compassion, his honesty, his integrity, his love of facts, not fiction. He is a good-hearted soul, intelligent. Years in the Senate. I’m a big fan.”

Streisand says of whether or not the Democratic party ever approached her about running for office: “No, no, no. That was funny when I was in Washington and talking to people and writing stuff in the papers, it was like, because I’m friends with Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright that means that I can run for office? No.”

Talk then turns to a possible documentary about her life, with the musician confirming one has been in the works for around 20 years.

She tells the podcast, “We’ve been putting together a documentary for the last, I think, 20 years. I just haven’t [had time]. I’ve been busy. After I finish my book, I will think about the documentary.”

However, Streisand doesn’t want a scripted biopic about her life along the lines of “Rocketman” or “Bohemian Rhapsody” to be released why she’s still alive.

She insists, “After I’m gone. Not while I’m alive. No, no, no, no, no, no. I’d just say, listen to the truth in my book and portray me truthfully, but not while I’m here. I get upset when something’s false or something’s a lie. That’s why I wrote the song, ‘Don’t Lie to Me’.

“I couldn’t help making a video. I probably really lost a lot of people, a lot of fans doing that. But you have to face the truth. I have to face my own truth. I have to face what I think is going on in the world. That’s who I am. I just believe in the power of the truth.”