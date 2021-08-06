It was all good feelings for Meghan McCain’s farewell.

On Friday, “The View” host said goodbye, four years after joining the daytime mainstay, sharing her feelings at the end of an often testy and controversial run on the show.

“Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” McCain said in closing. “It really has been incredible. It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, producers, everyone works so hard. And honestly the audience — for giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.

.@MeghanMcCain shares her final words as co-host as she leaves @TheView: “Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible.” “This has been a really wild ride.” https://t.co/kS1p3Jmn3v pic.twitter.com/N4QhKngBfZ — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

“This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life,” she continued. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times, and worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. And it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

One Thursday, ahead of her final episode, McCain shared a message on Twitter.

Tomorrow is my last show as a cohost @TheView – as they say, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of sharing my opinion with you every day. I wish my cohosts and the show the best of luck and good will going into season 25! pic.twitter.com/vl0gJgH45x — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 5, 2021

On the show, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema talked about her friendship with McCain over the years.

Arizona @SenatorSinema on her friendship with @MeghanMcCain: "Meghan and I have a lot in common. We're both from Arizona, we love cacti. I think we're both tough as nails, and we're both fiercely independent." "Those similarities brought us together over the years." pic.twitter.com/gwKt8M3aXB — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean also shared her thoughts on McCain’s last day at “The View” on Twitter.

Today is @MeghanMcCain’s last day on @TheView. I’m proud of her for standing tall and being the only one that truly had different opinions, representing others. She has always stood by her friends and family, and that’s what I love the most about her. You’re amazing MM! ♥️ — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on Twitter, people reacted to McCain’s departure.

Meghan McCain is finally leaving The View to go back to a full time job she is more qualified for: John McCain's daughter. #TheView pic.twitter.com/IcgrtbwgEP — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 6, 2021