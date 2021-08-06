It was all good feelings for Meghan McCain’s farewell.

On Friday, “The View” host said goodbye, four years after joining the daytime mainstay, sharing her feelings at the end of an often testy and controversial run on the show.

“Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” McCain said in closing. “It really has been incredible. It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, producers, everyone works so hard. And honestly the audience — for giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective.

“This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life,” she continued. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times, and worst of times in all ways, on and off the show. And it’s been a really incredible, liberating experience. And I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

One Thursday, ahead of her final episode, McCain shared a message on Twitter.

On the show, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema talked about her friendship with McCain over the years.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean also shared her thoughts on McCain’s last day at “The View” on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, people reacted to McCain’s departure.