Bryan Adams recreated the touring lifestyle amid the ongoing pandemic as he shot this year’s prestigious Pirelli calendar.

The theme of the 2022 edition of the famous calendar is “On the Road”, with the likes of Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson, Grimes, Rita Ora, Cher, Normani, Saweetie and more posing for the Canadian hitmaker.

The final images won’t be unveiled until November, but new behind-the-scenes images have been shared this week, showing Ora posing in a bathtub, Cher dragging red lipstick across a dressing room mirror, Hudson working her magic on stage, and more.

Bryan Adams. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Cher. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Rita Ora. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Normani. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Grimes. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Adams follows in the footsteps of the likes of Annie Leibovitz and Peter Lindbergh to shoot the annual calendar.

He told CNN that it helps that he’s a musician-turned-photographer: “There’s an almost instant understanding when we meet each other, even if we’ve never met each other before — the fact that you’re a musician and I’m a musician,” adding he portrays people “in the best possible light.”

“You know, I can only do so much as a photographer,” Adams explained. “I can only set the scenario, and after then it’s up to the subject to make it work. And I will say that the more people give, then the better the photographs.”

Iggy Pop. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Jennifer Hudson. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

St. Vincent. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Saweetie. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Kali Uchis. Credit: Alessandro Scotti

Adams shot the calendar, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, in Los Angeles and on the Italian island of Capri over the course of just three days in June and July.

As well as focusing on female empowerment instead of publishing sensual images of women, Adams also included several men in the calendar.

“Let’s face it, us men needed to be objectified as much as women (are),” he said, insisting that he doesn’t “follow that old-school way” of sexualizing women through photography.

The “Summer Of ’69” star instead opts for “very sexy, without being overtly sexy” when it comes to his images.

“This is the new world,” he added.