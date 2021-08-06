Andrew Dice Clay is “untouchable.”

In a post on Instagram, the 63-year-old comedian revealed that he has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, but he’s not letting that stop him from performing.

“It Don’t Matter … Palsy Face Or Not !!! Untouchable … Loving Boutique Tour,” he wrote, along with photos from a gig at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey.

A rep for Clay confirmed to TMZ that the comedian was indeed diagnosed with the condition recently.

Clay went to the doctor after waking up several weeks ago and noticed his face drooping. Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes bouts of muscle weakness in the face, usually on one side.

The condition is usually temporary, and Clay’s doctor informed him that it should subside in a few weeks.