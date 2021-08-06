After busy few years filming Netflix’s “Virgin River” and the upcoming Sundance Film Festival’s critical favourite “Coming Home In The Dark”, Daniel Gillies is thankful for his year at home with his children.

Joining Mr. Warburton magazine for a new interview, the Canadian actor, 45, opened up about life in quarantine with daughter Charlotte, 7, and son Theodore, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachael Leigh Cook.

Photo: Courtesy of Mr. Warburton

“I painted for a little while, which I’ve done for many years, and I write every day,” he explained. “I started doing The Morning Pages from Julia Cameron and I’ve been meditating.”

Adding, “But the most important thing is I got to spend a hell of a lot of time with my beautiful, perfect children. I had all this time where they might otherwise have been in school and daddy might have been away shooting under normal circumstances.”

Gillies also teased a new love, “And last but not least, I fell in love with someone. This amazing person who’s largely responsible for this beautiful transformation.”

Photo: Courtesy of Mr. Warburton

While “Coming Home In The Dark” already premiered at Sundance, the film is set for a theatrical release later this year. Gillies is earning rave reviews for his role as Mandrake.

Per the official logline, “A school teacher is forced to confront a brutal act from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters takes him and his family on a nightmare road-trip.”