Kate Middleton opened the doors of her Kensington Palace home to photograph Holocaust survivors and their families last year and those images are finally on display.

The Imperial War Museum London just unveiled the Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors exhibition, some of which were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

“While offering a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of the rich lives they have lived and the special legacy which their children and grandchildren will carry into the future,” the museum said.

Sharing images of Kate chatting with the families, as well as the final product, Kate said she was “honoured” to take part on Instagram.

“Displayed for the very first time, these powerful photographs capture the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on,” she wrote.

“The photographs present a group of survivors who made the UK their home after beginnings marked by unimaginable loss and trauma. While offering a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of the full lives they have lived and the special legacy which their children and grandchildren will carry into the future.”

The photos were taken last year and first shared at the start of 2020.

The exhibition will run until January.