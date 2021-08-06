Teresa Palmer is opening up about her seven-year breastfeeding journey.

The “A Discovery Of Witches” actress, 35, reflected on breastfeeding her three children during National Breastfeeding Week as she prepares to welcome her fourth in an emotional Instagram post.

Palmer is currently pregnant and shares Bodhi Rain, 7, Forest Sage, 4, and Poet Lake, 2, with her husband Mark Webber.

“Today is day 2728 of breastfeeding straight,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “I have nursed since Feb 17th 2014 when my first son was born. I nursed him in to toddlerhood through the pregnancy of my 2nd son, embarked on a tandem nursing journey for a year. I then continued nursing my 2nd son through the pregnancy of my daughter, in to my second tandem nursing journey.”

“I’m now still nursing my daughter through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks,” the Australian star added.

But Palmer admits that “some days it’s a lot.” Writing, “I’m utterly exhausted and just want my body back. Other days I sit in a place of deep gratitude as I cherish and honour this experience with my babes.”

The “Hacksaw Ridge” actress went on to say that she is “privileged enough to have the choice to breastfeed, not everyone is afforded that,” explaining that “for some it comes easier than others.”

Adding, “I know many many women who tried to nurse and couldn’t without it affecting their mental health and well-being. Women should be celebrated for however they feed their babies, free from judgement.”

Palmer announced her fourth pregnancy in February.