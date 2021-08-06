Sandra Lee’s love life is heating up.

On Friday, People reported that the 55-year-old lifestyle icon is dating actor and producer Ben Youcef.

“They became friends when they met at a Santa Monica restaurant in March. It’s very early but they seem to have an undeniable connection,” a source said. “But both are taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other.”

They continued, “Meeting each other during COVID was challenging. He’s become her friend and loving confidante quickly.”

Youcef, 42, is a father of two. He and his wife separated in 2019, filing for divorce in January 2020.

“He seems to be a good match as he has a deep understanding of all of Sandra’s worlds from her professional life to her dedicated focus on family and commitment to philanthropy,” the source went on.

Referring to the difference in age between the two, the source also said, “Ben is 13 years her junior, and Sandra struggled with the age difference refusing to date him at first. Ben was patient and reassured her that age is just a number.”

Lee was previously in a relationship with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for 14 years. They split up in 2019.

“I think she needed someone completely different from Andrew. It took her two years for her to even consider dating again as she wanted to be sure she could make herself happy and to heal before she brought someone in her life,” a close friend said.