Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order and has released a lengthy statement explaining why.

The “Suicide Squad” star filed against model Bella Davis who he had an intimate relationship back in 2018. According to Kinnaman, Davis is attempting to extort him by threatening to tell the media she had non-consensual sex.

RELATED: Joel Kinnaman On 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’: ‘The Thing We Made Wasn’t Something We Felt Great About’

On his Instagram, Kinnaman released the set of demands that Davis allegedly gave him to stop her from talking.

“While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more. And so, I want to share the facts with you, honestly and directly,” Kinnaman wrote.

He then explained his backstory and how they met, including “consensual sex” twice in 2018. Kinnaman claims Davis continued to contact him in 2019 and 2020 by sending “sexually explicit content” but he was now in a relationship so he didn’t respond.

“I felt it was best to cut off all communication with her. But Bella continued to try to communicate with me-texting and calling from other people’s phones – and these communications became more and more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time,” he explained.

“Bella resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands. Hoping to resolve this situation, on July 25, I had a lengthy telephone conversation with Bella, which she knew was being recorded. In that taped conversation, Bella more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual. In that same conversation, she reiterated her threat to tell the media that it was against her will unless I met her demands. At one point, she stated, ‘Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?'”

Describing some of the alleged threats she has made, he added, “Since then, her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.”

RELATED: Joel Kinnaman Says James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is ‘Insane’

He concluded, “I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort.”

Kinnaman is now engaged to model Kelly Gale.