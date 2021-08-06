Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celeb to admit he’s not into bathing regularly.

Following Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard and Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher’s revelations that bathing their kids every day is unnecessary, the “Nightcrawler” actor, 40, is weighing in on the hot topic.

The self-proclaimed SoulCycle enthusiast chatted with Vanity Fair while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance and admitted post-workout showers aren’t “necessary”.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal said.

Adding, “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

The actor also said he is always “baffled that loofahs come from nature” because they “feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true.”

Gyllenhaal’s comments come just weeks after Shepard admitted, “You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day,” on a recent episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “It’s insane.”

Shepard’s guests Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher agreed with Kunis adding, “I don’t wash my body with soap every day… But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles.” And for Kutcher, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else.”

The same goes for Shepard and Bell’s kids Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and Kunis and Kutcher’s little ones, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. “Here’s the thing—if you can see the dirt on ’em, clean ’em,” Kutcher said.

Following Gyllenhaal’s comments, Twitter erupted with hilarious reaction:

@ jake gyllenhaal and other musty ass celebrities take notes pic.twitter.com/NvCsN8FNVc — joey⁷ (@cevanstar) August 6, 2021

Tom on the set of Spider-Man with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/z7P7PdduNc — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) August 6, 2021

taylor swift: i am releasing a 10-minute version of my song about jake gyllennhaal

jake gyllenhaal: I'm not really into bathing — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) August 6, 2021

me if i see ashton kutcher, mila kunis, & jake gyllenhaal on the street

pic.twitter.com/F139KZkog6 — j. (@bvffysfilms) August 6, 2021

tom holland after inhaling jake gyllenhaal’s odour on the spiderman set pic.twitter.com/Rbu247cVdM — tabitha (@filmmaddens) August 6, 2021

pov: you’re starring in a film with Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/0Yow6PTJgT — bec⁷ #1 Evapopper💐 (@jmnftagustd) August 6, 2021