The gloves are off when “The Great” returns for season 2.

Hulu’s raunchy historical comedy, led by Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia, kicks off its sophomore season Friday, Nov. 19, the streaming service announced Friday during the Television Critics Association press tour.

The new teaser for season 2, which offers a sneak peek at a pregnant Catherine, also reveals a very (brief) first look at Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother.

As Catherine and Peter fight over the throne, their differing views on how to proceed — with or without bloodshed — leads to even more mayhem. When Peter confronts Catherine over her belief that she can run Russia without violence, she stands her ground. “I will. I’m winning,” she says adamantly, prompting her husband to smirk, “I love that you think that.”

“There are so many reasons for you to give up,” Peter says. “For instance, we can have sex.”

“I’d rather choke to death on this tiny chicken,” Catherine fires back.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 2 of “The Great”: “Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia. Meanwhile, she’ll also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion, and that becoming ‘Great’ will ask more of her than she could have imagined.”

Watch the first teaser for “The Great” season 2 above.

Also starring in the series are Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

