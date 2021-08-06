Burt Reynolds is ready to say goodbye in his final film, the dramedy “Defining Moments”. And ET can exclusively debut the trailer.



The movie’s cast also includes Sienna Guillory, Graham Greene, Shawn Roberts and Tammy Blanchard, with Reynolds having wrapped filming before his death in 2018 at the age of 82.

“Burt was one of the most collaborative actors that I’ve ever worked with. Always prepared and truly willing to try anything. He was lovely. So kind to both the cast and the crew,” writer-director Stephen Wallis tells ET. “I am incredibly proud that his last performance was on this film, and that we got to finish that journey with him. I think he’d be very proud of ending his career with ‘Defining Moments’. It’s the type of movie that’s befitting a legend.”

“Defining Moments” is in theatres and available on demand on Aug. 27.

