Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever are taking on a dark and tragic crisis in an upcoming Hulu series.

Based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors And The Drug Company That Addicted America, “Dopesick” tells the story of the opioid epidemic in the United States over the course of several decades and through various viewpoints.

In the series, Keaton stars as Dr. Samuel Finnix, who approaches his practice with kindness and compassion and is wary of the drug’s addictive effect. Dever plays one of Samuel’s patients, a miner who turns to Oxycontin to deal with everyday life.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Poulter play the “big bad pill pushers” at Purdue, the company producing the drug.

Rosario Dawson also stars as a DEA agent.

Additionally, Peter Sarsgaard, John Hoogenakker, Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman are part of the cast.

“Dopesick” premieres Oct. 13 on Hulu.