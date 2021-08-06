A laneway in Toronto could soon be named after “Degrassi” co-creator Christopher “Kit” Hood.

His daughter is hoping to create a tribute to her dad who died in Jan. 2020 at 76.

“Kids Of Degrassi Street” was created by Hood and Linda Schuyler, along with “Degrassi Junior High” and others under the franchise. The show would launch the careers of Drake, Nina Dobrev and Shenae Grimes.

RELATED: ‘Degrassi’ Stars Adamo Ruggiero And Ana Golja Look Back On Playing 2SLGBTQ+ Characters On-Screen

A petition has been started by his daughter Georgina Hood to re-name the laneway behind 935 Queen St. E. Hood and Schuyler’s production company Playing With Time was once located there.

Please share this post if you can. Renaming this lane way would be a lovely tribute to Kit Hood and the impact he made in Canadian children’s television Naming and beautifying on alley in honour of Kit Hood of Degrassi Sign the Petition! https://t.co/3LAZov4QnM via @CdnChange — Pasquale Pat Mastroianni (@patmastroianni) August 5, 2021

New names could be “Kit Hood Alley” or “Kit Hood Lane”.

Speaking to blogTO, Georgina said, “I am just trying to find a way to honour my dad. My father died quite suddenly and I have been wanting to do something to remember him.”

RELATED: Cassie Steele Recreates A Classic ‘Degrassi’ Scene & Drake Chimes In With A Mic-Drop Comment

The current alleyway is quite grown over, but Georgina would like to fix it up.