Beyoncé is lighting up Instagram.

In the new teaser for Ivy Park’s latest drop, the Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo collection, the music icon teased the latest cowboy-inspired line with a firey display.

The clip shows Queen Bey in a scoop-necked denim thong bodysuit and backless chaps. She finished off the look with the oversized western-inspired belt and a cowboy hat.

Throughout the nearly two-minute clip, viewers get a taste of what to expect from the new line.

A pink and brown cow print legging and sports bra combo is featured, as well as a blue mini tennis dress and a matching oversized blue parka.

Beyoncé also showcases a denim bodysuit.

The Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo collection hits adidas.com on Aug. 19 before hitting select stores globally on Aug. 20.